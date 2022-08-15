AmericasOffshore

Shell, Ecopetrol find gas in Gorgon-2 ultra-deepwater well in Colombian Caribbean

Photo of Kim Biggar Kim BiggarAugust 16, 2022
Ecopetrol

Shell and Ecopetrol, 50-50 partners in three South Caribbean blocks – Col-5, Fuerte Sur and Purple Angel – have discovered gas in ultra-deepwater in the Gorgon-2 well, located 70 kilometres from the coast and drilled at a depth of about 2,400 metres.

“The well confirms the extension of the gas discovery made in 2017 in Gorgon-1 and confirms the existence of an offshore gas province in Colombia, in which the Kronos (2015) and Purple Angel (2017) discoveries were also made,” said Ecopetrol in a statement.

Felipe Bayón, president of Ecopetrol, said the discovery “will allow us to advance in the evaluation of these findings in the South Caribbean.” He added that, in the event of eventual development, the area will enable Colombia to increase its gas reserves and provide a key energy source for the energy transition that the company and Colombia is undertaking.

