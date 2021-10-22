Shell looking for up to 14 OSVs in Nigeria

Anglo-Dutch supermajor Shell is in the market for up to 14 offshore field support vessels on a firm and call-off basis for its operations in Nigeria.

Shell Petroleum Development Company has launched a prequalification call to interested offshore vessel owners to submit bids by October 25. Shell said it would utilise the vessels for shallow-water assets in its east and west divisions and also on Bonga oilfield 120 km off the coast of the Niger Delta.

Shell has divided the tender into two work scopes. For the shallow-water operations, an anchor handler, with an 85 to 100-tonne bollard pull, is required for 24-hour operations. On a call-off basis, the company will require an extra anchor handler, a platform supply vessel, a fast support intervention vessel, a crew transfer vessel, a dive support vessel and an accommodation vessel/flotel with walk-to-work capability.

The call for vessels at Bonga is the same as for shallow-water assets, taking the number of vessels required to up to 14 over the contract lifetimes. Shell said it will also need specialist marine services on a call-off basis as well as the provision of marine personnel.

The proposed contract will provisionally commence in Q2, 2022 and remain active for three years, with an option to extend by a further two years.