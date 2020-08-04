AsiaEuropeGasShipyards

Shell signs charters for six newbuild LNG carriers

Jason Jiang Jason Jiang August 4, 2020
Shell has entered into separate agreements with Knutsen LNG, Korea Line Corporation, and ICBC Financial Leasing and institutional investors advised by JP Morgan Asset Management for the charter of a total of six 174,000 cu m LNG carriers.

The vessels, to be built by Hyundai Heavy Industries and Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries, will be equipped with efficient dual-fuel X-DF engines, boil-off management plants, air lubrication systems and shaft generators for auxiliary power.

“These ships will deliver a 60% reduction in carbon emissions compared to 2004 steam turbine LNG carriers,” said Grahaeme Henderson, head of Shell Shipping & Maritime.

“Shell’s ambition is to be a net-zero emissions energy business by 2050 or sooner and highly efficient ships like these are one of the ways that we are reducing emissions in our operations. As we work together to develop new zero-carbon fuels at scale, we believe that LNG can play a fundamental role in providing a cleaner supply chain right now for the goods and energy that are shipped around the world every day,” Henderson added.

The ships will be integrated into Shell’s time-chartered trading fleet and staggered delivery is expected to take place from mid-2023. 

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

