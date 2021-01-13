EuropeOffshore

Shell to cut 330 offshore jobs from North Sea

Shell

Royal Dutch Shell has announced plans to cut 330 administrative jobs from its North Sea operations in the Aberdeen office as a reaction to weaker global oil demand.

The company said some of the jobs were linked to the project for decommissioning the Brent Charlie platform, which was set to complete in the following two years.

The layoffs will reduce the company’s workforce to about 1,000 people in Aberdeen.

Shell already announced a plan in September to cut 9,000 staff, but has reiterated its commitment to the North Sea.

