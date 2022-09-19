Ship capsizes at Turkish port

A small general cargo ship, Sea Eagle , lost stability while unloading containers at the Turkish port of Iskenderun over the weekend. The 4,281 dwt vessel initially tilted starboard to rest on the pier, before taking on water and capsizing to starboard with many containers falling into the water.

The Togo-flagged ship is now on its side with a boom surrounding it. No crew were injured in the accident. Most of the ship is submerged in the water with the accident expected to damage productivity at the port for the coming week.