Splash Extra

Shipping’s fast-approaching demographic time-bomb

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersOctober 26, 2022
0 33 2 minutes read

There is a potentially epic demographic time-bomb coming shipping’s way that far too few of us are discussing regardless of where you might stand on the whole autonomous debate.

I’ve been fortunate enough to moderate two shipmanagement panels in the past month at our Maritime CEO Forums in Singapore and Monaco.

At the former, Carl Martin Faannessen, CEO of Manila-based crewing specialist Noatun Maritime, shocked delegates by relating how, according to studies he had been involved in, on...

To continue reading, please login below or subscribe here.

 

Tags
Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersOctober 26, 2022
0 33 2 minutes read
Photo of Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.
Back to top button