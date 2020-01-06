ShipServ appoints new CEO

Online procurement platform ShipServ has appointed Henrik Hyldahn as its new CEO, replacing Kim Skaarup who will join the board as vice chairman.

Hyldahn steps up from the role of chief solutions officer, having joined ShipServ in 2017, and prior to this he was CIO at Seven Seas.

Hyldahn has been tasked with driving further collaboration with customers and partners, as well as working to capitalise on advancements in digitalisation within the maritime industry.

Commenting on his appointment, Hyldahn said: “There are huge opportunities for ShipServ to continue our rate of growth, and the positive impact that we can have on the market. As a mature organisation I want to increase collaboration and engagement with our key stakeholders across technical and procurement functions, understanding in detail their pressures and demands. This will generate insights that allow us to bring to market specific solutions that help our customers seize the advantages of digitalisation, of which e-procurement is a critical step.”