Shreyas buys three boxships

Mumbai-based Shreyas Shipping and Logistics, part of Transworld Group, has bought three boxships.

The three ships – the 2,872 teu Windermere, the 2,553 teu TS Manila, and the smaller 962 teu Sky Pride, have been renamed SSL Godavari, SSL Kaveri, and SSL Thamirabarani and take Shreyas’s fleet to 12 feeders, totalling 26,085 slots. It also has two handysize bulk carriers. No price has been revealed for these latest container acquisitions.

“The addition of these vessels to Shreyas Shipping’s fleet will enhance the company’s capacity to meet the growing demand for shipping and logistics services in the coastal Indian trade. The company already has a strong presence in this region, with operations on east and west coasts of India, and neighbouring countries, among other locations,” the company said.