Signal Maritime launches MR pool

Commercial shipmanager Signal Maritime is expanding its services and launching a new pool for MR product tankers. The move follows on from its aframax pool, which has been running since 2018.

The new MR pool will benefit from Signal Maritime’s experience of managing clean tankers as well as utilising its technology platform Signal Ocean.

Signal Maritime CEO, Panos Dimitracopoulos, said: “The clean tanker market has always been a highly competitive environment with the presence of many experienced owners and pools.

“We believe that our new MR pool is good for a market that may see more players combining efforts to achieve benefits of scale, optimise their commercial management and address the demanding environmental requirements ahead.”