EuropeTankers

Significant fleet expansion at Uni-Tankers

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersApril 17, 2023
0 0 1 minute read
Uni-Tankers

Denmark’s Uni-Tankers is pressing ahead with significant expansion of its stainless steel fleet, announcing four new time charter ships and the purchase of the Marex Now, which had been on charter, and will be renamed Jutlandia Swan next month.

Uni-Tankers signed a new deal with the previous owners of Marex Noa to build two new sister vessels in Japan, Marex Nina which will be delivered in 2024 and Marex Mia in 2025 and both placed on long-term time charter contracts with Uni-Tankers.

Uni-Tankers has also signed a contract with a Norwegian partner for a long-term time charter on two J19 vessels built in 2016 and 2017. These vessels will be integrated into the fleet during the summer and renamed Swan Atlantic and Swan Pacific.

“We are excited to announce this significant expansion of our stainless-steel fleet. With these new vessels, we will be able to provide even greater service to our clients around the world,” said Per Ekmann, the company’s CEO.

Tags
Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersApril 17, 2023
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button