Significant fleet expansion at Uni-Tankers

Denmark’s Uni-Tankers is pressing ahead with significant expansion of its stainless steel fleet, announcing four new time charter ships and the purchase of the Marex Now, which had been on charter, and will be renamed Jutlandia Swan next month.

Uni-Tankers signed a new deal with the previous owners of Marex Noa to build two new sister vessels in Japan, Marex Nina which will be delivered in 2024 and Marex Mia in 2025 and both placed on long-term time charter contracts with Uni-Tankers.

Uni-Tankers has also signed a contract with a Norwegian partner for a long-term time charter on two J19 vessels built in 2016 and 2017. These vessels will be integrated into the fleet during the summer and renamed Swan Atlantic and Swan Pacific.

“We are excited to announce this significant expansion of our stainless-steel fleet. With these new vessels, we will be able to provide even greater service to our clients around the world,” said Per Ekmann, the company’s CEO.