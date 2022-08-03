Singapore suspends Glencore’s bunkering licence

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said it will suspend Glencore’s bunker licence for two months after a fuel contamination probe earlier this year.

MPA’s investigation found that despite records between March 21 and 23 showing high concentration levels of chlorinated organic compounds in fuel Glencore purchased, it continued to supply contaminated bunkers to vessels in the Singapore port from March 22 to April 1.

“By doing so, Glencore contravened the terms and conditions of its bunkering licence in failing to ensure that no bunkers supplied by it were contaminated,” the MPA said.

A total of 24 vessels were supplied with the affected fuel by Glencore during this period, and at least three vessels have reported issues with their fuel pumps and engines.

Glencore also sold the fuel to Petrochina for further trade in Singapore, but no action was taken by the MPA as PetroChina promptly stopped delivery of the contaminated fuel by March 19, once it received its own test results showing that the fuel it supplied was contaminated.

The MPA said the suspension will take effect on August 18, adding that it found no evidence that Glencore or PetroChina had intentionally contaminated the high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO).