Singaporean shipmanager UMMS passes the 50-ship mark

Singaporean shipmanager Union Marine Management Services (UMMS) has recently crossed the 50-ship mark, six months ahead of celebrating its tenth anniversary.

UMMS managing director Vinay Gupta, who founded the company in April 2012, has revealed the fleet under full technical management now numbers 52 vessels, having crossed the 50 mark in October.

“We have never been in the numbers game but volume is necessary to have sufficient resources for investing in training, improving skill-sets of the people onboard and ashore and for giving a better service to our clients,” Gupta told Splash today.

UMMS has recently started providing commercial management services. The company now has a presence in seven locations around the world.

After eight years at sea, Gupta worked ashore with Fleet Management for eight years before founding UMMS.