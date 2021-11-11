AsiaOperations

Singaporean shipmanager UMMS passes the 50-ship mark

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersNovember 11, 2021
0 0 1 minute read

Singaporean shipmanager Union Marine Management Services (UMMS) has recently crossed the 50-ship mark, six months ahead of celebrating its tenth anniversary.

UMMS managing director Vinay Gupta, who founded the company in April 2012, has revealed the fleet under full technical management now numbers 52 vessels, having crossed the 50 mark in October.

“We have never been in the numbers game but volume is necessary to have sufficient resources for investing in training, improving skill-sets of the people onboard and ashore and for giving a better service to our clients,” Gupta told Splash today.

UMMS has recently started providing commercial management services. The company now has a presence in seven locations around the world.

After eight years at sea, Gupta worked ashore with Fleet Management for eight years before founding UMMS.

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersNovember 11, 2021
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button