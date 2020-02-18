SITC adds feeder boxship order at Yangzijiang

SITC adds feeder boxship order at Yangzijiang

February 18th, 2020 Containers, Greater China, Shipyards 0 comments

Chinese boxship operator SITC, controlled by the Yang family, has entered into shipbuilding contracts with Yangzijiang Shipbuilding for the construction of a 2,400 teu sub-panamax containership.

Allied Shipbroking reported that the price for the ship is $29m and delivery is scheduled later this year.

The latest order adds to SITC’s existing orderbook of seven sub-panamax containerships at Yangzijiang Shipbuilding.

According to Alphaliner, SITC controls a fleet of 81 vessels with total capacity of 116,367 teu including 62 self-owned vessels and 19 chartered vessels.

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest WhatsApp
Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

© Asia Shipping Media Pte Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. SG.