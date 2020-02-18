SITC adds feeder boxship order at Yangzijiang

Chinese boxship operator SITC, controlled by the Yang family, has entered into shipbuilding contracts with Yangzijiang Shipbuilding for the construction of a 2,400 teu sub-panamax containership.

Allied Shipbroking reported that the price for the ship is $29m and delivery is scheduled later this year.

The latest order adds to SITC’s existing orderbook of seven sub-panamax containerships at Yangzijiang Shipbuilding.

According to Alphaliner, SITC controls a fleet of 81 vessels with total capacity of 116,367 teu including 62 self-owned vessels and 19 chartered vessels.