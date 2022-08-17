SK Energy joins Cargill-Maersk Tankers MR pool

Maersk Tankers has welcomed its third pool partner from Korea with the addition of energy major SK Energy and the 2008-built MR Grand Ace10 .

Maersk Tankers manages spot pools for tankers from 10,000 dwt to aframax and LR2 size. With the addition of SK Energy, it now handles a total of 12 vessels for three Korean tanker companies, the majority of which are in its MR pool of 90 vessels from 30 owners in a strategic partnership with Cargill.

“In today’s markets, where we see rallying freight rates it is beneficial for not only owners, but also operators, to be able to take advantage of our platform, working together to generate stability and efficiency,” stated Eva Birgitte Bisgaard, chief commercial officer at Maersk Tankers.

“Starting with this Grand Ace10 pool entry, we hope to explore various business opportunities with Maersk Tankers in the future and develop into a good alliance relationship in this rapidly changing tanker market,” added Mark Kim of SK’s crude business unit.

Maersk Tankers said it is looking to forge more partnerships in the East of Suez market in the future, building on its global presence with offices in Copenhagen, Houston, Mumbai and Singapore.