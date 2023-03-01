SKS eyes LR2 pool expansion with Signal tie-up

Norwegian LR2 owner and operator SKS is looking to grow its pool of LR2 product tankers by partnering up with diversified shipping services group Signal.

The new setup, named “SKS LR2 Pool – powered by Signal”, has been launched with SKS’ five LR2 spot vessels, co-owned with funds managed by Hayfin Capital, with the goal to attract additional tonnage.

SKS will serve as the commercial manager, overseeing chartering, operations, and post-fixture services. Signal will provide the pool infrastructure, as well as the necessary technological tools and capabilities. According to the companies, the partnership will demonstrate the same level of flexibility, fairness, and technological edge that the Signal aframax and MR pools already provide.

SKS is owned by the Jebsen family’s Kristian Gerhard Jebsen Skipsrederi. The company controls 10 LR2s through a JV with funds managed by Hayfin Capital. The commercial management is located in Bergen and Singapore, while technical management of the fleet is handled by OSM Bergen.

Commenting on the partnership, Geir Mjelde, CEO of Kristian Gerhard Jebsen Skipsrederi, said: “SKS has been a leading player in the LR2 tanker segment for many years. Signal Maritime Services has developed state of the art software for pool management. Together, we will bring a unique offering to owners and operators of LR2 tankers with unrivalled performance and transparency.”

Panos Dimitracopoulos, CEO of Signal Maritime Services, added: “We very much look forward to seeing our technological capital, developed and tested in our pools over the years, being exported beyond Signal and supporting established, well-respected commercial operators.”