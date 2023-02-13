Solstad bags $82m in vessel contracts

Norwegian OSV owner and operator Solstad Offshore has won several new contracts and contract extensions for its anchor handling tug supply (AHTS) and platform supply vessels (PSVs).

The contracts will be executed by 14 Solstad ships, supporting various clients in the global markets, and have a value of approximately NOK830m ($82m).

The Oslo-listed firm did not name the vessels but said that the contracts would have a combined firm duration of around 10 vessel years.

“These new contracts reflect a continued strong market for offshore support vessels. In general, we see that commercial rates continue to improve and clients are prepared to commit to longer contracts than what we have experienced in recent years,” said Kenneth Lande, executive vice president for Solstad global AHTS and PSV segment.