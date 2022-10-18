Solstad CSVs secure $30m in renewables sector

Norwegian offshore shipping company Solstad Offshore has sealed new deals with undisclosed clients in the renewable energy sector for two of its construction support vessels.

The Oslo-listed owner and operator has fixed the 2010-built CSV Normand Baltic for the majority of Q4 2022 and Q1 2023, while a contract for the 2015-built Normand Navigator has been extended and is now firmed up to Q4 2023.

The contracts, worth around NOK 320m ($30.1m) in total, are in North Europe and Asia representing a combined firm utilisation of 310 days, with additional options thereafter.

The deals include additional services, such as remotely operated vehicles (ROVs), walk-to-work and other project support.