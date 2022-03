Norwegian vessel owner and operator Solstad Offshore has secured a contract extension with compatriot subsea and offshore wind player Havfram, formerly Ocean Installer, for the construction support vessel Normand Vision .

The Oslo-listed firm said the vessel’s contract will expire on December 31, 2023, and there are no further options thereafter.

The 2014-built CSV has been working for Havfram since 2014. Financial details for the latest and final extension have not been disclosed.