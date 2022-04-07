Solstad Offshore completes non-core vessels clearout 

Norwegian offshore vessel owner Solstad Offshore has completed its fleet trimming with the sale of its final six non-strategic assets.

The Oslo-listed company has offloaded four platform supply vessels and a pair of anchor handlers. Delivery of the PSVs Normand Trym, Sea Trout, Normand Vibran and Rem Supplier, as well as AHTS’s Normand Ivan and Far Santana, has already been completed, resulting in an immaterial accounting effect in the second quarter of 2022.

The sale marks the completion of Solstad’s divestment programme of 36 vessels, which has contributed to a reduced debt of around NOK900m ($103m). After the sale of the non-core vessels, Solstad’s fleet stands at 90 subsea, anchor handling, and platform supply vessels.