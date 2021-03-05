Solstad Offshore secures CSV contracts

Solstad Offshore has secured contracts awards for two of its subsea construction vessels.

Normand Fortress has secured a contract with UK-based Manor Renewable Energy for operations at an offshore wind farm. The contract is scheduled to commence in October.

Additionally, Normand Mermaid has been awarded a contract with a seismic company. The vessel will be used for their deep-water ocean bottom node baseline survey project offshore Angola. The project will commence in the second quarter.

The combined utilsation for the two contracts is expected to be around 300 days.