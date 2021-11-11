EuropeOffshore

Solstad scores pair of CSV contracts

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinNovember 11, 2021
Oslo-listed Solstad Offshores has won two term contracts for its medium-sized offshore construction vessels.

Fugro Netherlands Marine has chartered the 2002-built construction support vessel Normand Mermaid for a period of 16 months firm. The contract will commence in December 2021. In March, the vessel won a contract with a seismic company to support deepwater ocean bottom node survey offshore Angola.

Meanwhile, the Norwegian shipowneer has secured a contract extension with an undisclosed EPIC contractor in Taiwan for the 2010-built CSV Normand Baltic. The new deal will keep the vessel employed for another eight months, until July 2022, with a further 90-day option thereafter. The vessel is supporting offshore wind projects in the country.

