Solstad’s battery hybrid PSV secures five-year contract in UK North Sea

Norway’s Solstad Offshore has landed a long-term contract with TotalEnergies UK for its battery-hybrid installed large platform supply vessel Normand Falnes .

The Oslo-listed owner and operator said the 2011-built 5,500 dwt PSV has been fixed for five years, without disclosing financial terms.

According to Solstad, the new contract is one of the first long-term agreements awarded in the UK North Sea for a battery-hybrid PSV.

“We are pleased to have entered into this long-term contract with TotalEnergies UK and especially introducing battery-hybrid solutions to the UK market to reduce fuel consumption and emissions,” said Kenneth Lande, head of Solstad Offshore’s supply and anchor handling vessels globally.

The contract will start in November this year and includes options for extension.