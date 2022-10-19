EuropeOffshore

Solstad’s battery hybrid PSV secures five-year contract in UK North Sea

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinOctober 19, 2022
0 3 Less than a minute
Solstad Offshore

Norway’s Solstad Offshore has landed a long-term contract with TotalEnergies UK for its battery-hybrid installed large platform supply vessel Normand Falnes.

The Oslo-listed owner and operator said the 2011-built 5,500 dwt PSV has been fixed for five years, without disclosing financial terms.

According to Solstad, the new contract is one of the first long-term agreements awarded in the UK North Sea for a battery-hybrid PSV.

“We are pleased to have entered into this long-term contract with TotalEnergies UK and especially introducing battery-hybrid solutions to the UK market to reduce fuel consumption and emissions,” said Kenneth Lande, head of Solstad Offshore’s supply and anchor handling vessels globally.

The contract will start in November this year and includes options for extension.

Tags
Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinOctober 19, 2022
0 3 Less than a minute
Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a background in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button