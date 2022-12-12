Soren Skou to be replaced by Vincent Clerc at Maersk

After nearly seven years in charge, Soren Skou has announced today he will retire as CEO of A. P. Møller – Mærsk at the end of this year, handing the baton to Vincent Clerc, the current CEO of the company’s ocean and logistics business.

Robert Uggla, chair of the board of directors, praised Skou’s nearly 40 years of service at Maersk today, saying: “During his tenure as CEO of Maersk, Soren has been instrumental in redefining Maersk into a customer centric end-to-end logistics provider with a global leadership position in sustainable transportation solutions.”

Incoming CEO Clerc commented: “Companies are rethinking their supply chains in this new environment, they are looking for more stability, and more support on their decarbonisation journey. This represents an incredible business opportunity for Maersk that we all are eager to seize.”

Skou made more significant changes at Maersk than most of his predecessors of the past 50 years, hiving off the company’s energy assets and doggedly pursuing a strategy to make Maersk an integrated logistics provider.

“For almost seven years I have worked together with my team to change the business model, the culture, the digital backbone, and the results to make Maersk a profitable growth company again,” Skou said.