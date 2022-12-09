AsiaPorts and Logistics

South Korean trucker strike comes to an end

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersDecember 9, 2022
0 0 Less than a minute
ITF

The majority of striking South Korean truckers returned to work today after a damaging 16-day walkout came to an end.

The strike had seen the government get involved as more than $2.5bn of goods had been held up during the militant action, which started over demands to mandate minimum fares.

Amid soaring inflation and a cost of living crisis affecting most economies, strikes at ports, railways, truckers have been a common ailment for global supply chains throughout 2022.

Tags
Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersDecember 9, 2022
0 0 Less than a minute
Photo of Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button