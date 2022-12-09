South Korean trucker strike comes to an end

The majority of striking South Korean truckers returned to work today after a damaging 16-day walkout came to an end.

The strike had seen the government get involved as more than $2.5bn of goods had been held up during the militant action, which started over demands to mandate minimum fares.

Amid soaring inflation and a cost of living crisis affecting most economies, strikes at ports, railways, truckers have been a common ailment for global supply chains throughout 2022.