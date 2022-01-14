SSE Renewables to join Dutch offshore wind race

UK-based SSE Renewables plans to enter bids in the upcoming tenders for the 1.4 GW Hollandse Kust (west) wind farm zone in the Netherlands, which are set to take place in the first half of 2022.

In December last year, the Dutch government issued revised draft ministerial orders which included tender assessment criteria for the permits to develop the two individual 700 MW sites within the zone. The details of the application process are due to be published shortly, and the window for tender submissions is scheduled between April 14 and May 12, 2022, with winners to be announced in the summer.

If successful, the Hollandse Kust projects would form part of SSE’s recently published Net Zero Acceleration Programme, which included fully funded £12.5bn strategic capital investment plans to 2026 alongside ambitious 2031 targets. The plans for renewables include an increase of 4GW of renewables installed capacity (net) over the five years to 2026, doubling installed renewables capacity to 8 GW. The projects are expected to be commissioned in 2025-2026.

SSE Renewables is currently pursuing various opportunities to export its capabilities in offshore wind development, construction and operation to international markets, including recently entering the Japanese offshore wind market, alongside options in Poland, Portugal, Spain and the US.