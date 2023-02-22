StealthGas reveals multiple charter deals

US-listed Greek owner StealthGas has revealed fixtures for eight LPG carriers on period charter contracts, with another two concluded on the joint venture vessels.

The chartering arrangements with undisclosed clients last between three months and three years.

Four LPG carriers, Eco Freeze, Eco Dominator, Eco Nemesis, and Eco Dream, have been fixed for one year.

Six- to twelve-month employment has been secured for the Eco Czar, until June 2023 or December 2023, while Gas Astrid and Gas Cerberus were chartered out for three months.

The longest charter was concluded for the 2015-built Eco Universe, until March 2026.

Meanwhile, joint venture LPG carriers Gas Shuriken and Gas Defiance have been fixed until July and December, respectively.

The Harry Vafias-led LPG specialist logged a record 2022 net profit of $34.3m. As of February 2023, the company had total contracted revenues of approximately $105m and for the remainder of 2023, about 55% of its fleet days were secured under period contracts, with contracted revenues of around $80m.