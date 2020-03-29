Home Sector Bunkering Stena Bulk MR tanker takes on biofuel March 30th, 2020 Grant Rowles Bunkering, Environment, Europe, Tankers

Swedish tanker owner Stena Bulk has commenced a test to run one of its MR tankers on 100% biofuel.

The fuel being used for the test is the MR1-100 bio-fuel oil, produced from used cooking oil by GoodFuels. The biofuel has been bunkered onto the 2016-built Stena Immortal , and will be used to power the main engine in normal operations.

Erik Hånell, president and CEO Stena Bulk, commented: “We want to be able to offer our customers additional options with less environmental impact in the future and by conducting the trial in normal operations we want to show that being sustainable doesn ́t have to interfere with core business.”

Stena Bulk says the reduction of CO2 by using the biofuel will be around 83%.

Other owners to conduct trials with biofuels produced by GoodFuels include Samskip, Norden, Jumbo, Boskalis, CMA CGM and UECC.