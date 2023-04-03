Stolt Tankers and Junzheng Logistics JV taps Wuchang Shipbuilding for pair of chemical tankers

Stolt Tankers’ joint venture in China, Shanghai SC-Stolt Shipping has placed an order at Wuchang Shipbuilding for the construction of two chemical tankers.

The first of the 9,200 dwt newbuilds is scheduled to be delivered at the end of 2024 and the second in early 2025.

No price has been revealed for the duo which will take the JV’s chemical tankers fleet to 11. Stolt-Nielsen subsidiary owns 49% of the venture with the remaining stake held by Shanghai Junzheng Logistics.