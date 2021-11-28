Stolt Tankers appoints new managing director of shipowning

Stolt Tankers has appointed Maren Schroeder as its new managing director of Stolt Tankers Shipowning (STSO), effective from April 1, 2022.

Schroeder, who joined Stolt Tankers in 2019 as fleet director, will succeed Mark Martecchini who is retiring after more than 38 years with the company.

Lucas Vos, president of Stolt Tankers, commented: “The appointment of Maren Schroeder is good news for Stolt Tankers, and retaining Mark Martecchini’s experience until April will help to ensure her smooth transition into the leadership team. Maren’s background in shipping combined with her inside knowledge of our operations will ensure we maintain our leading position in the industry. Maren’s appointment brings a new dimension to our leadership team through her passion and commitment to leading the transformation of STSO as we pursue our ambition of a successful IPO.”

Stolt Tankers operates a fleet of more than 150 parcel tankers, of which 56 are owned according to VesselsValue.