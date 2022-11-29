Stop talking, start doing

I’m detecting a step change in owners’ attitude to decarbonisation. Pacific Basin from Hong Kong has broken ranks in the dry bulk segment, startling this laggard sector into action.

For too long now, shipping has been talking a great deal of green hot air with very little to show in terms of progress.

Sure, there has been the odd pioneer, especially in the container sphere - step forward, Maersk. However, in the world of tramp shipping, very few companies have been willing to show concret...