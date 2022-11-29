Splash Extra

Stop talking, start doing

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersNovember 30, 2022
0 14 2 minutes read

I’m detecting a step change in owners’ attitude to decarbonisation. Pacific Basin from Hong Kong has broken ranks in the dry bulk segment, startling this laggard sector into action.

For too long now, shipping has been talking a great deal of green hot air with very little to show in terms of progress.

Sure, there has been the odd pioneer, especially in the container sphere - step forward, Maersk. However, in the world of tramp shipping, very few companies have been willing to show concret...

To continue reading, please login below or subscribe here.

 

Tags
Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersNovember 30, 2022
0 14 2 minutes read
Photo of Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.
Back to top button