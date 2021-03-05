Straits Orient Lines acquires two container vessels

Straits Orient Lines Singapore, part of Transworld Group Singapore, is adding two ships to take its fleet to 12 ships. The company has just taken delivery of the 1,200 teu Sol Promise, the biggest and youngest ship in the firm’s history. Another 700 teu ship is set to join the fleet later this month, according to sources at the shipping line. The combined outlay for the two ships is $15m.

Mahesh Sivaswamy, chairman of Transworld Group Singapore, said that with the new additions Straits Orient Lines will remain “competitive and relevant”.