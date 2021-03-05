AsiaContainers

Straits Orient Lines acquires two container vessels

Sam Chambers Sam ChambersMarch 5, 2021
0 26 Less than a minute

Straits Orient Lines Singapore, part of Transworld Group Singapore, is adding two ships to take its fleet to 12 ships. The company has just taken delivery of the 1,200 teu Sol Promise, the biggest and youngest ship in the firm’s history. Another 700 teu ship is set to join the fleet later this month, according to sources at the shipping line. The combined outlay for the two ships is $15m.

Mahesh Sivaswamy, chairman of Transworld Group Singapore, said that with the new additions Straits Orient Lines will remain “competitive and relevant”.

Tags
Sam Chambers Sam ChambersMarch 5, 2021
0 26 Less than a minute
Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button