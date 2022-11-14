Strategic Marine seals CTV order with Chartwell Marine

Strategic Marine has signed an order to build three crew transfer vessels (CTVs) from Chartwell Marine.

The Brevity-class 27-m catamaran design forms part of Chartwell’s new offshore wind support vessel range, which has seen multiple orders in the UK and USA since its launch in June 2022.

The vessels, with a capacity of 32 personnel, will be progressively delivered between 2023 and 2024.

The three Brevity CTVs are meant for a new client for the Singapore-based shipbuilder. “As the first Chartwell project to be launched in Asia, the Brevity trio enters an exciting new proving ground in the continent’s offshore wind support market,” Strategic Marine said

“We’ve been keen to tap into the Asian market as part of our global expansion,” said Rob Sime, principal naval architect at Chartwell Marine, adding: “Strategic Marine is a key player in the region, and we’re proud to be able to work with them on our own designs, alongside their current CTV roster. Our offshore wind range is built to be a one-stop-shop to meet the varying and increasingly complex needs of the industry, and we hope we can offer some of that support to the ongoing growth of green energy in Asia.”

The International Renewable Energy Agency estimates that by 2050, Asia will account for over 60% of all offshore wind capacity installed globally. The Global Wind Energy Council expects the Asian offshore market to have installed nearly 100 GW of offshore wind capacity by 2030.