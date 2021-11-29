Strohm and Seanovent team up on offshore wind-to-hydrogen

Dutch-based thermoplastic composite pipe specialist Strohm and Norwegian subsea engineering firm Seanovent have entered into a memorandum of understanding to collaborate on offshore wind-to-hydrogen developments.

The partnership will focus on developing hydrogen transfer solutions that are said to enable and improve the distributed green hydrogen concept, whereby green hydrogen is generated in each wind turbine generator and transported to shore via a subsea pipe infrastructure.

According to Strohm, the thermoplastic composite pipe (TCP) is particularly suited for carrying pressurised hydrogen offshore and subsea. It also allows for an array of installation options, from cable lay vessels to small construction vessels.

The partners recognised the value of collaborating in the offshore wind-to-hydrogen space, where the superior characteristics of TCP combine with optimised connectors and other subsea component designs to deliver a hydrogen transfer solution. “The flexibility of TCP also facilitates finding the optimal configuration for operators and integrators in the growing offshore green hydrogen production industry,” Strohm said.

Caroline Justet, business growth executive EiT at Strohm, added: “Seanovents extensive offshore expertise coupled with Strohm’s superior pipeline solutions will enable the rapid acceleration of safe offshore wind-to-hydrogen projects by providing more reliable and cost effective solutions. This in turn will lower the levelized cost of energy and make distributed green hydrogen production offshore more competitive, sooner.”