Subsea 7 and Siemens Energy link up for floating wind subsea hubs

Subsea engineering and offshore construction specialist Subsea 7 and German energy equipment supplier Siemens Energy have joined forces to develop a subsea high voltage plug and power hub dedicated to the emerging floating offshore wind sector.

The technology is expected to enable the connection of multiple wind turbines into one subsea hub, allowing for more flexibility in floating offshore wind farm architecture and construction.

“The flexibility offered will contribute to lower capex and higher power availability by enabling efficient maintenance of offshore floating wind systems,” the partners said in a release.

Global floating wind commissioned capacity at the end of 2022 was less than 200 MW. According to research carried out by analytics firm Intelatus Global Partners floating installed capacity is forecast to reach 63 GW by 2035. This translates to the installation of close to 4,000 floating turbines.