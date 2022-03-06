EuropeOffshore

Subsea 7 lining up for large contract offshore Norway

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinMarch 7, 2022
0 23 1 minute read
Subsea 7

Oslo-listed Subsea 7 has secured a front-end engineering and design (FEED) study from Equinor for the marine installations associated with the Krafla development project, offshore Norway.

The awarded FEED study, which will begin immediately, is required to finalise the technical definition of the proposed development before Equinor and its partners making the final investment decision (FID) planned for late 2022.

Depending on the FID, Subsea 7 said the value of a potential, subsequent EPCI contract would represent a large project award worth between $300m and $500m. Project management and engineering will take place in Stavanger and Aberdeen. Offshore installation activities would be scheduled for 2024, 2025 and 2026.

Monica Bjørkmann, vice president for Subsea 7 Norway, said: “This award continues our long-standing collaboration with Equinor. The study enables Subsea 7 to engage early in the field development process, optimising design solutions and contributing to the final investment decision.”

Tags
Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinMarch 7, 2022
0 23 1 minute read
Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a background in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button