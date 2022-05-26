Subsea 7 scores Brazilian contract worth more than $750m

Subsea 7 has been awarded a contract by Petrobras worth more than $750m for the development of the Búzios 8 field, located off the coast of Rio de Janeiro in the pre-salt Santos basin.

The major contract will see the Oslo-listed firm carry out engineering, procurement, fabrication, installation and pre-commissioning (EPCI) of approximately 126 km of rigid risers and flowlines, 98 km of flexible lines and 88 km of umbilicals and associated infrastructure, as well as installation of FPSO mooring lines and hook-up.

Project management and engineering will be delivered from Subsea 7’s offices in Rio de Janeiro and Paris. Fabrication of the pipelines will take place at Subsea 7’s spoolbase at Ubu, Brazil, with offshore operations at 2,000 m water depth to follow in 2024 and 2025 using one of the company’s rigid-reeled pipelay vessels.

Originally named Franco, Búzios is a large ultra-deepwater oil field in the Santos Basin. Discovered in May 2010, it was the second-largest pre-salt find in the basin since 2007, behind the Tupi oil field.