Subsea 7 scores up to $750m contract with Petrobras

Subsea 7

Oslo-listed Subsea 7 has been awarded a contract by Brazilian oil major Petrobras for the development of the Mero-3 field off the coast of the state of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The contract between $500m and $750m includes engineering, fabrication, installation and pre-commissioning of 80 km of rigid risers and flowlines for the steel lazy wave production system, 60 km of flexible service lines, 50 km of umbilicals and associated infrastructure, as well as installation of FPSO mooring lines and hook-up.

Project management and engineering will commence immediately at Subsea 7’s offices in Rio de Janeiro and Paris.

Fabrication of the pipelines will take place at Subsea 7’s spoolbase at Ubu in the state of Vitória and offshore operations are scheduled to be executed in 2023 and 2024, using Subsea 7’s fleet of reeled rigid pipelay vessels.

