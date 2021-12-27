AsiaBunkeringShipyards

Sumitomo leads the ammonia-fuelled charge

December 27, 2021
Japan’s Sumitomo Corporation is spearheading ammonia-fuelled ship developments both at home and overseas. 

The giant trading house has launched a project to design and develop an ammonia-fuelled 80,000 dwt dry bulk carrier together with Oshima Shipbuilding with a planned first ship due to deliver by 2025. 

In Singapore, meanwhile, Sumitomo has signed a memorandum of understanding with Keppel FELS, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Keppel Offshore & Marine Ltd (Keppel O&M), to explore the feasibility and implementation of various ammonia fuel applications in Singapore. 

Through this MOU, Sumitomo Corporation and Keppel O&M will work on the implementation of ammonia bunkering in Singapore, with the aim to commence commercial operations in the mid-2020s. 

Sumitomo Corporation and Keppel O&M will accelerate the development of an ammonia bunkering vessel.

