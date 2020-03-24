Home Sector Shipyards Sun Enterprises declares options on two more aframaxes at Daehan March 24th, 2020 Jason Jiang Asia, Europe, Shipyards, Tankers

Greek owner Stavros Livanos-led Sun Enterprises has declared options at South Korean yard Deahan Shipbuilding for the construction of two 114,800 dwt aframax tankers.

According to dhipbroking sources, the option is attached to the company’s order of two firm 114,800 dwt aframax tankers at the yard in July last year.

The scrubber-fitted vessels are priced at $50m each and deliveries will start from 2021.

Sun Enterprises currently owns a fleet of 15 tankers and has another nine vessels on order including the latest contract.