Tanjung Offshore awarded production unit contract by Petronas

February 21st, 2020 Asia, Offshore 0 comments

Malaysia’s Tanjung Offshore Services and consortium partner VME Process Systems Malaysia, have been awarded a contract by Petronas for the provision of leasing, operating and maintenance of mobile offshore production unit for Bayan Redevelopment Project Gas Phase 2.

The contract will see Petronas charter the unit for a period of ten years.

Petronas plans to drill four wells at the BYDP-C drilling platform as part of phase two of the Bayan gas redevelopment, located in the Balingian PSC offshore Sarawak.

 

 

