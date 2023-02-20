Tankers

Tanker bull-run breaks records

Photo of Grant Rowles Grant RowlesFebruary 20, 2023
0 0 1 minute read

Tankers have gone from multi-decade lows to near historical highs over the past 12 months, with a number of records being broken.

Average tanker earnings are now on track to have remained above $40,000 a day for eight months, the longest stretch on record, according to data from Clarksons Research.

Likewise, Clarkson Research’s secondhand tanker price index has recorded its sharpest ever upwards movement over the last year, rising by 52% to the highest level since 2008.

For comparison, between October 2019 and April 2020, when tanker earnings averaged $44,000 a day, the same Clarksons index rose by only 3%, partly due to the short-term nature of supporting market drivers.

The incredible bull-run tankers have enjoyed in the 12 months since Russia invaded Ukraine has seen the stocks of many listed tanker firms quadruple in value.

Photo of Grant Rowles Grant RowlesFebruary 20, 2023
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of Grant Rowles

Grant Rowles

Grant spent nine years at Informa Group based in London, Sydney, Hong Kong and Singapore. He gained strong management experience in publishing, conferences and awards schemes in the shipping and legal areas, working on a number of titles including Lloyd's List. In 2009 Grant joined Seatrade responsible for the commercial development of Seatrade’s Asia products. In 2012, with Sam Chambers, he co-founded Asia Shipping Media.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button