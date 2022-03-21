Tankers International adds Mercuria VLCC to its pool

UK-based VLCC pool operator Tankers International has welcomed the Mercuria-operated 2012-built Seaways Kilimanjaro .

The vessel was delivered to Tankers International’s specialist VLCC scrubber pool earlier this month. The operator said its VLCC fleet now stands at 58 ships, while the specialist scrubber pool has increased in size to 21 vessels, with four more retrofits expected to join throughout 2022.

The scrubber pool functions as a sub-pool within the Tankers International organisation, operating on a financial and commercial perspective while continuing to share resources across the entire fleet, Tankers International explained, adding that it allows the company to leverage the different trading patterns and earning potential inherent in scrubber-fitted vessels to maximise pool earnings and provide consistent access to more options for customers.

Charlie Grey, CEO of Tankers International, commented: “The addition of the Seaways Kilimanjaro further improves the unrivalled strength and depth of our pool, which will deliver unique benefits for Mercuria as well as our other pool partners. It also represents an exciting opportunity for us to develop a closer relationship with Mercuria, which has a fantastic reputation and large footprint across the commodities supply chain.”