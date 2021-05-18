EuropeOffshore

TechnipFMC lands North Sea subsea contract with Ithaca

Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinMay 18, 2021
0 2 1 minute read
Ithaca Energy

London-based TechnipFMC has been awarded a contract between $75m and $250m from Ithaca Energy for the Captain field enhanced oil recovery (EOR) project in the UK North Sea.

The engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) contract will see TechnipFMC design, manufacture, deliver and install subsea equipment including a rigid riser caisson, water injection flexible flowline, umbilicals and associated equipment.

The Captain field lies approximately 145 km northeast of Aberdeen, Scotland, in the Outer Moray Firth area of the UK North Sea, in water depths of around 105 m.

The EOR project is designed to increase hydrocarbon recovery by injecting polymerised water into the reservoir through additional subsea wells, subsea infrastructure and new topsides facilities.

Captain is operated by Ithaca Energy 85%, Dana Petroleum holds a 15% non-operated working interest in the field.

Tags
Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinMay 18, 2021
0 2 1 minute read
Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a backgroud in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button