The Captain’s Table returns

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersAugust 2, 2021
The Captain’s Table Innovation Challenge, a Hong Kong pitch competition focused on the maritime and logistics industry, is recruiting for its third cohort.

The challenge, now in its third year, is organised by not-for profit, Young Professionals in Shipping Network (Hong Kong). The objective of the challenge is clear: to build a sustainable future for maritime by connecting innovators to the corporates with the purpose of finding solutions to current and future industry specific problems. In a tech space that is fast filling up, and potentially becoming over crowded, The Captain’s Table sets itself apart by its not-for-profit nature.

Organiser, Tabitha Logan, believes that being not-profit allows the platform to remain objective by avoiding the conflict of interest between profit and problem solving.

“We want to become the go-to platform for the industry to collaborate and innovate with industry players and innovators,” Logan said.

“Our objective since the founding of YPSN HK has consistently been to build a sustainable future for maritime and we do this by providing platforms for people to connect, and by attracting young talent to join the industry. The Captain’s Table is an extension of our strategy,” said co-organiser, Su Yin Anand.

Working with Chris O’Callaghan who leads HFW Consulting, the organisers will be providing start-ups with an immersive bootcamp experience designed to enhance the business knowledge, personal skills and overall capabilities of the start-ups as they prepare to pitch live

The finals of the Captain’s Table Innovation Challenge will take place live in Hong Kong in early December and will be streamed via Splash. Finalists will pitch to judges and the winner stands to win $25,000.

In addition to the financial prize, the winning startup will have access to 12 months of free legal support from HFW, social media support and business introductions from Lloyd’s Register, business coaching from HFW Consulting and fundraising advice from Betatron Venture Group.

