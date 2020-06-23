The new reality of lower mobility

When was the last time you stepped inside your local bank? For me, I reckon sometime in November last year and that was probably the only time in the last 18 months. I ask the question as it was something that cropped up in conversation recently with Thomas Bagge, the CEO of the Digital Container Shipping Association. By way of highlighting where he wanted shipping to aspire to in terms of digital developments, Thomas said he’s been to the bank once since moving to Amsterdam 15 months ago.

T...