Third e-methanol plant on the cards for Sweden

Swedish power-to-fuel player Liquid Wind has partnered up with compatriot energy firm Umeå Energi to build Sweden’s third e-methanol plant for shipping fuel.

Following a feasibility study, the partners have decided to establish a facility at the Dåva cogeneration plant in Umeå capable of producing 100,000 tons of green e-methanol per year and capturing 230,000 tons of carbon dioxide annually.

The Dåva facility will follow Örnsköldsvik and Sundsvall e-methanol projects already being developed in Västernorrland. The Ørsted-controlled facility in Örnsköldsvik is set to become Europe’s largest e-methanol plant with 50,000 tonnes of shipping fuel produced yearly from 2025.

“The transition to electrofuels in the maritime sector which uses 300m tons of fossil fuels every year is very urgent. With electrofuel replacing today’s fossil fuels, carbon dioxide emissions can be reduced by over 90%,” said Claes Fredriksson, CEO and founder of Liquid Wind.

Liquid Wind said that all documents required for an investment decision are planned to be ready in 2024, with an expected production start in 2026.

“The establishment of the electrofuel facility would contribute decisively to the municipality’s climate goals. Furthermore, more jobs will be created and through our proximity to a brand-new rail terminal we will be able to ensure sustainable logistics. This might in turn attract more companies within the sector to establish themselves here,” added Hans Lindberg, Mayor of Umeå.