Tianjin Southwest Maritime adds another VLGC at Jiangnan Shipyard

Chinese gas carrier operator Tianjin Southwest Maritime has placed an order at Jiangnan Shipyard for the construction of a 93,000 cu m very large gas carrier (VLGC).

The order adds to the company’s existing orderbook of five VLGCs and two VLECs at Jiangnan Shipyard.

The vessel, which will adopt Jiangnan Shipyard’s Panda-Class design, will be the largest VLGC in terms of capacity in the company’s fleet. Delivery is expected in 2023, and the vessel will be managed by Tianjin Southwest’s sister company Sinogas Management.

Tianjin Southwest currently owns a fleet of 17 gas carriers with another nine on order.