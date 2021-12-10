Tor Olav Trøim plans early Christmas with imminent Oslo listing

Norwegian tycoon Tor Olav Trøim will be hoping for an early Christmas present when his new dry bulk vehicle lists in Oslo on December 22.

Himalaya Shipping, founded this year with orders for 12 LNG-fuelled newcastlemaxes, will make its debut on the Euronext Growth in 12 days’ time.

Himalaya aims to enter into index related charters for a significant part of its fleet, stating in a release this week that it expects to benefit from a potential tightening market

The company will trade under the ticker HSHIP. Himalaya is also targeting an up-listing to Euronext Expand during the first half of next year.

Trøim chairs Golar LNG and is a director at Borr Drilling. Previous exposure to dry bulk came via Golden Ocean and his many years working with John Fredriksen after which he went on to found 2020 Bulkers.