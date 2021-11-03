TotalEnergies joins Iberdrola and Norsk Havvind for offshore wind in Norway

TotalEnergies, Iberdrola and Norsk Havvind have joined forces to bid for the development of wind projects offshore Norway.

The consortium intends to leverage its members’ technical expertise in both bottom-fixed and floating offshore wind, as well as its knowledge of the challenges, territories, and stakeholders in Norway, where 4.5 GW of capacity is being planned for two offshore sites.

“Investing in energy projects in Norway and the North Sea has been at the heart of TotalEnergies’ history for several decades, especially in developing the offshore industry. As a global multi-energy company, TotalEnergies is therefore delighted to join forces with Iberdrola and Norsk Havvind to develop Norway’s great offshore wind potential,” said Olivier Terneaud, VP offshore wind at TotalEnergies.

The Norwegian ministry of petroleum and energy has designated the Utsira Nord, located around 30 km off the coast of Norway, to build up to 1.5 GW of new floating offshore capacity and the Sørlige Nordsjø II zone comprising up to 3 GW of new bottom-fixed offshore wind potential.