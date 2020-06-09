Transworld enters handysize pair into Hanseatic Unity pool

Hamburg-based Hanseatic Unity Handysize Pool (HUHP) has announced the entry of Dubai shipowner Transworld Group to its pool with the addition of bulk carriers TBC Princess and TBC Prestige.

The addition of the two vessels grows HUHP to 24 vessels, with an average age of five years, making it one of the leading pools for modern handysizes.

“The TBC Princess‘ first employment will be a combination cargo of steels and grains loading in Argentina and Brazil destined for the US Gulf with a duration of around 50 days. TBC Prestige is currently discharging a cargo of sugar at London and will join the Pool when entering into the next employment fixed by HUHP,” the pool stated.

Established in 2018, HUHP is a joint venture between Reederei NORD and Peter Döhle Schiffahrts run by managing directors Matthias Dassler and Sergey Simakin.